What To Do When There’s An Active Shooter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s a sound that leaves a feeling in your gut. Shots fired. You’re in danger.

“It’s okay to do what you have to do to survive, right?” said Spencer Walton from the Alice Training Institute. “People have the right to do it and it doesn’t take anything fancy.”

Walton has one piece of advice: keep it simple.

“It’s as simple as running away,” said Walton. “While you run away, you zig zag or maybe you throw a stack of papers up in the air while you’re running.”

If possible, evacuate. Leave your belongings behind. Run away with your hands empty.

Have everyone meet at a predetermined rally point, a place with room for everyone and parking for emergency responders. If you can’t evacuate, lock the doors and create a barricade.

Although lives are lost to gun violence in America everyday, Walton focuses on the ones saved.

“I firmly believe that what I do and furthermore what these people are going to hopefully do will save lives,” said Walton. “If it saves one life, it’s worth it, and that’s what matters.”

Meanwhile, the Sioux Falls Police Department has been training for an active shooter for at least 15 years. They reenact real-life situations from all over the world to see how they would respond in real life.

“We’re always getting that new, fresh information and we’re really trying to stay on top of this and and keep the officers as prepared as they can for any situation that involves an active shooter,” said officer Sam Clemens.

Clemens says this annual training is typically led by SWAT.

Attendees at the training on Monday learned that 98 percent of shooters are men and 97 percent act alone. The training was over $500 per person.