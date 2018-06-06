Augie’s Blank Selected by Minnesota Twins

Augie's Blank Selected by Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS, MN… The Minnesota Twins drafted Augustana senior Jacob Blank in the 22nd round just 4 days after he pitched a complete game gem with 12 strikeouts in the D-II national championship game. Blank’s career numbers are almost hard to believe. He went 23-1 and didn’t lose a game the past two seasons.

Blank, a right-hander from Gretna, NE, has not suffered a loss since the 2016 season. He was recently named an ABCA/Rawlings third team All-American and was previously named a first team ABCA and D2CCA All-Region honoree, along with earning first team All-NSIC accolades for the second straight year. In 2017, he was the D2CCA National Pitcher of the Year and NCBWA National Pitcher of the Year, along with being named the Central Region Pitcher of the Year by the NCBWA, ABCA, and D2CCA. In addition, he was the NSIC Pitcher of the Year.

Blank finished with a 9-0 record with a 1.98 ERA, ranking fourth in the NSIC and 16th nationally in ERA. In 81.2 innings, he has allowed 56 hits and 11 walks while striking out a career-high 100. He ranked fourth in Division II in WHIP (0.82), sixth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (9.09), 16th in walks allowed per nine innings (1.21), and 15th in hits allowed per nine innings (6.17).

In 2017, Blank finished with a 10-0 record with a miniscule 0.78 ERA, the second-lowest in school history. He owns the school record for career strikeouts (222) and his 23-1 career record is one win shy of the school record.