Driver Receives Serious Injuries in Lake Lorraine Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say a man was cited last night for causing a crash that sent another man to the hospital.

Authorities were called to the Lake Lorraine shopping center at around 1o p.m. They say a man driving an SUV ran the stop sign and crashed into another car at about 35mph. That driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV was cited for reckless driving, no seat belt, and possession of marijuana.