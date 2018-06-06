Great Finish for Boys B champ Judah Aderhold

WATERTOWN, SD… Aberdeen Christian senior Judah Aderhold started his final round Tuesday 3 shots behind the leader at the Boys State “B” golf tournament. He had finished 3rd his sophomore year and 2nd as a junior. Judah finished strong in his Monday round which gave him confidence and it carried over. He chipped in for par on the final hole to shoot 69 and win the tournament by 2 shots. He was thrilled to finish his high school career breaking 70 and winning individual honors as a result.