Measure Making Changes to Marsy’s Law Passes with 80% of Vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Along with selecting party candidates for statewide races, voters also decided on a single ballot measure last night.

Constitutional Amendment Y passed with 80% of the vote. The measure will make changes to Marsy’s Law that voters passed in 2016.

The passage of Amendment Y means law enforcement will not be able to share more information crimes. It also gives victims the option to opt-in to Marsy’s Law protection. Backers of the measure call the poll results a “landslide victory.”

“Very thankful to the voters who have not only voted once, but twice for constitutional right for crime victims. I think this is a monumental victory for crime victims of South Dakota and I think South Dakotans have made their voices heard saying they stand with crime victims,” Erinn Mahathey with Marsy’s Law for South Dakota.

The changes to Marsy’s Law will take effect on July 1 of 2018.