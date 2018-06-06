New Sioux Falls Narcotics Unit to Combat Drug Related Crime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Police Department will begin operating with a new narcotics crime unit this August to help combat drug related crimes.

Officials say narcotics cases have risen in the city. There was a 24% increase in the number of drug cases between 2015 and 2017.

“Over the last few years, drugs have become a major driver in many of the crimes in Sioux Falls,” said Police Chief Matt Burns. “By creating the Narcotics Crime Unit, we hope to reduce the crime that follows drug use and reduce the amount of illegal drugs in our City.”

Officials say the new unit would work along side the department’s narcotics section and the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force.