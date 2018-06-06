Nilsen Wants to Jump 19 Feet at NCAA Championships

Mark Ovenden,
EUGENE, OR… USD sophomore Chris Nilsen goes after the outdoor pole vault championship in Eugene, OR Wednesday night. He’s already had a sensational spring including his 19′ 2-3/4″ jump at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays. And he takes plenty of confidence with him to the NCAA Championships. Nilsen doesn’t think about winning, he’d just like to clear 19 feet again. Chris already has a gold, silver and bronze in his 3 national championships.

