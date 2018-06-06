NOC Technician I

Vast Broadband

Summary:

The NOC Technician I is a shift worker that monitors the Vast Broadband Network and Services for outages and impairments in a 24 x 7 environment. They coordinate maintenance and repair activities with engineering, operations and vendor personnel to ensure high services availability and quality. They use fault, performance monitoring and configuration management tools along with ticketing system, and event logs to detect and document troubles from initial detection to resolution.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Essential duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to those listed below:

Responsible for timely repair coordination, event notifications, and escalations, related to network outages, impairments or maintenance activities.

Using the Network Monitoring and troubleshooting tools, the NOC Technician is expected to identify, isolate, and resolve events that may occur in all components of the network, clearly documenting each event and actions taken in the trouble ticketing system.

Monitor the Network Elements and Systems that make up the Vast HFC Plant, Core Network, Service Delivery and supporting infrastructure.

Clear outages after service has been restored and tested. Alert personnel via established processes and procedures

Provide thorough follow up via ongoing notification updates

Effectively communicate with field partners, customers and peers

Respond to the PM Messaging Tool and follow established maintenance process

Provide support for after hour emergency locates

All other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Candidates must possess the ability to multitask, problem solve, think clearly and respond in a fast-paced or fluid environment

Must be reliable and dependable, self-motivated and willing to learn and contribute to building a successful NOC team

Data, Telephone or Video Network troubleshooting, repair and maintenance experience in an enterprise telecommunications environment or equivalent.

Working knowledge RF and Optical technologies, preferably HFC Broadband used for service delivery by Cable MSO’s.

The NOC is a 24/7/365 operation. Employees must be willing and able to work non-standard work shifts, including evenings, overnight, holidays, and weekends.

Must be Customer focused and dedicated to meeting the expectations and requirements of internal and external customers; establishes and maintains effective relationships with customers.

Education/Experience:

Associate’s degree or equivalent from two-year college or technical school; at least 6 months in a NOC environment preferred; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Previous knowledge of RF signals and HFC networks is a plus.

Basic understanding of TCP/IP and other Internet protocols as well as experience with tools such as Ping, Trace Route, NS Lookup. Exposure to SolarWinds or other network monitoring platforms is preferred.

Computer Skills:

MS Office, internet software, e-mail communication

Physical Demands/Working Conditions:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

regularly required to talk and hear

required to use hands to type, handle objects and paperwork

required to reach and hold on to items at chest level or reach above the shoulder

required to use close vision and be able to focus

must be able to function in a 24/7 operation and work a flexible schedule on weekdays, weekends and holidays