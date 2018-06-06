Officials Announce $21M Grant for Veteran Parkway Project in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One of the largest projects in the history of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is getting some help with funding.

Officials announced a $21 million federal grant today for the Veterans Parkway Project in Sioux Falls. The $55 million project will connect Veterans Parkway from 57th Street up to I-90.

Renovations include expanding some areas from two lanes to six and reconstructing the interchange on I-90.

The project is expected to wrap up in August of 2020.