Pierre's Zabel Drafted by Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI…Pierre’s Peyton Zabel has some choices to make after Wednesday’s portion of the Major League baseball draft. He was selected in the 19th round by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Zabel has signed a letter of intent to play football and baseball for Augustana. And with Augie graduating so much senior talent on the mound, he would probably see the field much sooner for the national champs. But Zabel will also compete for the starting quarterback spot on the football team. He led the Governors to the State 11-AA football title in 2017 and State Legion Baseball title that same summer.