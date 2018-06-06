Primary Election Results Have Iowa Democrats Hopeful Heading Into Fall

DES MOINES, Iowa – A wealthy businessman who has never been elected to public office will challenge Iowa’s Republican governor in November, offering voters two candidates with contrasting backgrounds and visions for the state. Fred Hubbell, a retired insurance executive, secured the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s primary by winning a crowded five-candidate contest. He’ll face Gov. Kim Reynolds, who ran unopposed. He far exceeded the 35 percent threshold needed to avoid a state party convention.

Democrats are hoping to capitalize on the primary results as the first step toward regaining some strength in what once was a swing state. Also coming out ahead in Tuesday’s primaries are two successful women to challenge Republican congressmen.