Report: Imagery shows North Korea razes missile test stand

WASHINGTON (AP) – A U.S. website says satellite imagery shows North Korea has demolished some facilities used for testing ballistic missiles after declaring it was suspending nuclear explosions and missile launches.

A stand used for missile ejection tests was demolished last month near Kusong in the country’s northwest, according North Korea expert Joseph Bermudez. Ejection tests are to test the initial launch of a missile rather than a full-blown launch.

His analysis was published by 38 North, a website which tracks developments in the isolated nation’s weapons programs.

In April, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced suspension of ballistic missile and nuclear testing, paving the way for negotiations with the United States.

In May, North Korea demolished tunnels and buildings at its nuclear test site in front of foreign journalists.