SF East Sweeps Watertown in Legion Baseball

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Sioux Falls East trailed most of game 1 against Watertown Wednesday night as Blake Holden and Brennan Gabriel each had 2 RBI singles. But East rallied late to get a 9-8 win in game one and then swept the doubleheader with a 10-0 win in the nightcap.