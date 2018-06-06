Sioux Falls City Council Member to Meet with Board of Ethics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls City Council member is looking to clear the air on a potential conflict of interest.

Theresa Stehly will be meeting before the board of ethics tomorrow. She says she’s asking for guidance on if she can lead county, school district, and statewide petitions.

Stehly says she’s been advised to not get involved in the past, but has never been told she can’t be involved.

“Let’s get this out in the open and find out, because, then we’ll know, then the ethics board is going to, I’m putting it on them because I trust their judgement to say, you know, what can we do here,” said Stehly.

Stehly has a petition in mind that she wants to support, but isn’t sharing any details. She is scheduled to speak before the board of ethics at 3:30 p.m. tomorrow.