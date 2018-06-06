Sioux Falls Police Arrest Two in Connection with Armed Robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery last week.

Police arrested 18-year-old Nur Abdallahi Absiya and 19-year-old Sweet Gebrmedhin Gerbregiziabher on first-degree robbery charges.

Police say at around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Absiya and Gerbregiziabher entered a store in the 700 block of West 11th Street and attempted to purchase alcohol. The clerk refused because neither of them had any identification. Police say Gerbregiziabher left the store and Absiya showed a handgun and pointed it at the clerk and stole cigars.

Police were able to identify them through surveillance video.

Police say Absiya is also facing an aggravated assault charge and will likely receive additional charges because the handgun he used was stolen.