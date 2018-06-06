Sutton, Noem Talk General Election, Continuing Campaigns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Billie Sutton and Kristi Noem will be the two names at the top of the ballot this November.

The republican and democratic challengers say they both want to become the next leader of the state of South Dakota.

“This whole campaign so far has been about my experience my knowledge and my insight on policies that really can take South Dakota in a fresh direction,” said Rep. Noem.

After defeating Attorney General Marty Jackley in the republican primary, Noem is now hoping to unify the party.

“So that’s why I talked about those four pillars of lower taxes, smaller government, transparency, and fighting federal government intrusion because that’s something that republicans really do believe in.”

Democratic candidate Billie Sutton is working to appeal to voters – across the aisle.

“Here in South Dakota, we agree on way more than we disagree on, and that should be where we start and that’s how we build common ground, that’s how we build consensus,” said Sen. Sutton.

He says he’s looking to “buck” the establishment.

“It’s a question between status quo and politics as usual, or a new, fresh look, which is what I represent. A new approach and a different approach than politics as usual. Someone that’s willing to reach across the aisle to get things done in a common sense way.”

Both candidates agree transparency is key in the governor’s office.

They’ll each work the next five months on the campaign trail, pitching themselves and their visions to voters.

The general election is November 6, 2018.

Both candidates say they plan to announce their running mates in the very near future.