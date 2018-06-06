The Best South Dakota Eateries for Travelers

You have got to get off the beaten path and check out these local favs

Trips worth taking – Staci Perry, a South Dakota food writer outlines just a few of her favorites, specifically West River in this edition of KDLT in the Kitchen. You’ve got to check these out! A sample taste of what she’s talk about above: The Purple Pie Place in Custer, Cheyenne Crossing in Lead, Harriet & Oak in Rapid City, Spring Creek Resort and Deep Water Marina north of Pierre, the Royal Bake Shop in Centerville, and a few others you’ll want to check out. If not this time, next when Perry joins us again in a couple of weeks! Don’t miss out!