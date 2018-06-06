The Outdoor Campus: If You Care, Leave Them There

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s that time of year where you start to see more and more wild baby animals around town.

The Outdoor Campus knows your intentions are good when you bring in baby animals. But as much as we want to help, the damage is done as soon as you pick them up.

Once that damage is done, there isn’t anything the Outdoor Campus can do to reverse it. Their advice is simple, “if you care, leave them there.” They say to keep in mind that wild animals know exactly what they are doing.

“Ducks will nest in place where there isn’t much water, and people worry about that, so all the babies hatch. And then here’s mom walking with a bunch of babies. But the mom knows, and she’s known the whole time where all the water is,” said the Director of Outdoor Campus East, Thea Miller Ryan.

The most common young ones you will see this time of year are ducks, bunnies, and goslings. If you see babies from an endangered or protected species, just call the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls to let them know.