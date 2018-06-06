Why Kids Are Logging Off of Facebook

And where they're now fairly constantly logged into

This may not surprise all that many parents or tech users in general, but 45 percent of teens now say they are online “almost constantly.” Where they are logged into though, is changing. A new survey reveals that Facebook use has decreased in popularity among America’s teenagers! Find out where they’re spending time and what advice one of our tech experts, Will Bushee has for parents concerned their kids have far too much screen time.

Bushee also talks about a unique series of free Gaming Bootcamps this summer for Native American students throughout the state. Students are guided through the creating of building four video games over the course of a three-day bootcamp. Click here for more information and the various dates and locations camps are being held throughout the summer.