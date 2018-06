Woman killed in Meade County crash

WASTA, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 65-year-old woman has died in a traffic crash in Meade County.

The patrol says the woman was driving north of Wasta Tuesday afternoon when she lost control of her pickup truck on a curve. The truck traveled into a ditch and rolled over.

The victim, who was not identified, was alone in the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash. The patrol says she was wearing a seatbelt.