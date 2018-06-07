Authorities ID Tennessee man killed in South Dakota crash

PLANKINTON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Tennessee man who died in a one-vehicle crash in southeastern South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Andrew Perry, of Bristol, Tennessee, lost control of the sport utility vehicle he was driving on Interstate 90 on Monday afternoon. The SUV rolled across the median west of Plankinton.

Perry died at the scene. Five passengers in the vehicle suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The crash shut down the interstate’s eastbound lanes for several hours, with traffic being rerouted. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.