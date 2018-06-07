Authorities: Man Arrested After Finding Heroin, Fentanyl in Secret Compartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office arrested a 38-year-old man after finding heroin and fentanyl in a secret compartment in his vehicle.

On May 28th, deputies were dispatched to the Dell Rapids exit on I-29 for a report of a vehicle driving the wrong way. Deputies eventually found the vehicle broken down on the side of road.

Officials say the driver’s story was inconsistent and that they suspected drug activity. Deputies searched the vehicle and found eight pounds of heroin and two pounds of fentanyl in a secret compartment.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Andy Ontiveros on distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.-