California Fugitive Caught in Sioux Falls Receives Sentence

California Man Sentenced to 30 Months for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier sentenced a Ventura, California, man convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender on June 4, 2018.

Tom Steven Blanco, age 34, was sentenced to 30 months in federal custody, followed by supervised release for the remainder of life, and ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Blanco was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender by a federal grand jury on November 7, 2017. He pled guilty on March 7, 2018.

Blanco was convicted of felony sexual battery in California in 2000. The conviction required him to register as a sex offender for at least 25 years and up to life (excluding any time he is in custody). Blanco last registered as a sex offender in California in May 2017. Someone notified the Ventura County California sex offender registration office that Blanco was living at a residence in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. On September 12, 2017, the Sioux Falls Police Department located Blanco at the Sioux Falls Library, downtown branch

location. The Sioux Falls Police Department learned that Blanco began residing in Sioux Falls on July 22, 2017. He was forced to leave that residence on September 1st, after a disagreement.

This case was investigated by the Sioux Falls Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Clapper prosecuted the case.

Blanco was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.