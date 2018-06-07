Helen Falda Finishes 9th at NCAA Pole Vault

EUGENE, Ore.–South Dakota sophomore Helen Falda garnered second team All-America honors in the pole vault on Thursday at the NCAA Championships inside Historic Hayward Field.

Falda vaulted over a season best of 14 feet, 1 ¼ inches, for ninth place and second team All-America. The sophomore has three All-America honors in her career, including two as a Coyote. She placed eighth at the NCAA Championships a year ago, jumping 13-7 ¼, as a member of UT Arlington’s squad.

The Coyotes boast 18 All-America accolades in the pole vault since the move to NCAA Division I in 2011. South Dakota’s vaulters are coached by 2008 Olympic Bronze Medalist and three-time Olympian Derek Miles.

Across all events, South Dakota has garnered 26 All-America honors since 2011.

Falda, hailing from Torino, Italy, made the two opening bars on her first try, but it took three attempts to clear 14-1 ¼. Nearly the entire field was knocked out at the following height of 14-5 ¼ as only three women moved on. The final height would have been a new lifetime best for Falda.

Junior Lara Boman took 22nd in the hammer throw in her first trip to Eugene. She threw the hammer 188-10 on her third attempt of the competition. Boman garners honorable mention All-America for her performance.

Boman, a native of Edina, Minnesota, was the first Coyote to qualify for the NCAA Championships in the hammer throw. She’s coached by three-time Olympic hammer thrower A.G. Kruger III.

South Dakota wraps up action at the NCAA Championships in Eugene on Friday. Sophomore Zack Anderson competes in the high jump while junior Ben Hammer throws the discus.