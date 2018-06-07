Hops and Hondas Tour to Benefit Sioux Falls Area CASA

There are hundreds of Sioux Falls area children right now in need of an advocate who will fight for them as they work their way through the foster care and family court system. To raise awareness of the need for court appointed special advocates and to help raise funds and support for the program, Vern Eide Honda is teaming up with Sioux Falls CASA.

The inaugural tour kicked off June 1, 2018 with a downtown block party. This Saturday, June 8, the tour moves to Fernson on 8th in downtown Sioux Falls. There are four more stops after that. Vern Eide Honda is excited to be a partner with the non-profit and a host of the tour, as it looks to both highlight the growing field of local beer that brings people out, and a local non-profit in need of volunteers and other help. For more information on the tour, click here.