House GOP in last-ditch attempt on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) – Divided on immigration, House Republicans are huddling privately as leaders try pushing them toward consensus on the issue. The leaders are racing the clock and trying to defuse a civil war within the party that could hurt them in November’s elections.

GOP lawmakers were meeting Thursday morning in the Capitol basement. A day earlier, some said they expected House Speaker Paul Ryan to suggest ideas for ending the standoff between moderates who want a pathway to citizenship for “Dreamers” brought into the U.S. illegally as children, and conservatives opposed to that idea.

There have been no indications that a compromise is at hand.

Without agreement, moderates seeking to force election-season votes on the issue will gain momentum. They are close to gaining enough signatures on a petition to force immigration votes later this month.