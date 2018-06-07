“I’ve never seen this happen before” – Crews Demolish McKennan House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After years of legal battles, Thursday was the last for the infamous McKennan house.

As KDLT’S Allison Royal tells us, it’s a historic neighborhood and now, a historic decision.

One by one, pieces of a years-long legal battle fall to the ground. People with a variety of opinions stopped to watch the massive McKennan house tumble down.

“I’ve never seen this happen before and probably never will again,” said Sid Joskood, a Sioux Center resident.

Jiskood and his wife, Lorraine, left their house Thursday morning at 6 A.M. so they could watch from lawn chairs. They’ve never witnessed anything quite like this.

“I’ve never seen a big new fancy home that was never supposed to have been built that way in this place and I’m just sad that they had to tear it down and wreck it,” said Jiskood.

Thursday’s grand finale follows deconstruction throughout this week.

The owners of the house in the historic district filed a permit Monday for the home to be destroyed. Three days later – it looks like this. A judge last month gave the owners an ultimatum: move the house or tear it down. The home was about eight feet too tall and stood too close to their neighbors.

Neighbors found themselves in a three-year legal battle that led all the way to the state supreme court.

Pat Smith of Sioux Falls recalls a conversation he had with his brother-in-law last night about the house:

“He said ‘I think there’s more than enough blame to be spread around for this whole thing’ and I said ‘I hope I never see this happen in the city of Sioux Falls again,’” said Smith.

It started when neighbors Pierce and Barbara McDowell filed a lawsuit in 2015 arguing that the home didn’t conform to state historic regulations or city zoning ordinances.

“Very surreal,” said Stephani Scheurenbrand of Sioux Falls. “It’s sad, you know, no matter what has transpired. It’s still a travesty to see the house go.”

Habitat for Humanity Restore says it’s grateful to receive materials from the house, like vanities and cabinets. Those will go on sale. Then, those proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.

The attorney for homeowners Joseph and Sarah Sapienza did not respond to KDLT’s request for comment.