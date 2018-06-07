McKennan Park “Monster House” Coming Down

Demolition of that oversized home in McKennan Park is underway. It follows deconstruction that has been going on throughout the week and donations of materials to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

The owners of the house in the historic district filed a permit Monday for the home to be destroyed. It comes after a judge last month gave them until June 16th to move the house or tear it down. The home is about eight feet too tall and stands too close to their neighbors.

The three-year legal battle between neighbors went as far as the state supreme court.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A circuit court judge has ordered the owners of an oversized house in the historic McKennan Park neighborhood to remove or demolish the house in 30 days.

Today, Judge John Pekas ordered Joseph and Sarah Sapienza to comply with his order or the house located at 1323 South Second Avenue, will be demolished for them. The South Dakota Supreme Court upheld a court ruling that said the home needs to be brought in compliance with historic district and city regulations.

Neighbors Pierce and Barbara McDowell filed a lawsuit in 2015 arguing that the home didn’t conform to state historic regulations or city zoning ordinances.