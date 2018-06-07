Mitzel Excited to be part of Augie’s Championship

SIOUX FALLS, SD… It was a magical season for the Augustana baseball team after being crowned national champion in North Carolina. And it meant even more to local players like Tyler Mitzel who was named the College World Series MVP after winning 2 games on the mound. Afterall, the Roosevelt grad was a late bloomer and spent two years at a junior college before transferring to Arkansas State. That didn’t work out and he ended up at Augustana for his senior season. He went 11-0 and most importantly made two terrific starts when the team needed him the most.