New Childcare Facility Coming to Northwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new childcare facility is expected to open in northwest Sioux Falls this month.

Kinder Academy is the first business in the University Hills Village development in northwest Sioux Falls. They are licensed to serve up to 112 children in the 6,500 square foot facility.

It’s founded by a former pre-school teacher. The project incorporates academics and guided play. It provides full-time childcare and after school services for infants all the way up through age 12.