North Enjoys Being Part of Legends Clinics

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Legends for Kids clinics got started Thursday in Sioux Falls at Minnehaha C.C. with Andy North on the practice range. He spent time with the next generation of golfers and talked about developing a good set of fundamentals and also making sure to have fun while you’re on the course. The 2-time U.S. Open champion also talked about having kids playing a variety of sports while they are growing up.