Sanford Announces Great Shots Golf Facility Coming to Sports Complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford Sports Complex is expanding once again, the new addition was announced on Thursday.

Great Shots is going to be a golf facility, bar, and restaurant. The facility will have three levels and sixty driving areas.

Sanford is adding its own health spin on the project with the Sanford POWER Golf Academy and Research. Your swing and body movement can be analyzed on the spot. Sanford wants Great Shots to be about more than just swinging a club.

“It’s going to be a great place to come hang out. Great bar and restaurant stuff to do, family, there’s meeting rooms. You know, eight guys can come out here and have contests and stuff, so, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said two time US Open Champion Andy North.

Construction for the project begins this fall, with a goal of being completed about a year after that begins.