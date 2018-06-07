School Zone: Ninja Warrior Camp

Kids learn life skills through fun activities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The end of the school year means the beginning of summer camp season.

Embrace Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a ‘Ninja Warrior Camp’ open to kids from kindergarten to fifth grade and their parents on Saturday, June 9th at Terrace Park. The event will build friendships, teach teamwork, and give kids and parents a safe and enjoyable experience.

Simon Floss talked with E-Kids Coordinator Alexa Oates and Downtown Campus Pastor Chris Haugan to preview the camp.

You can register either on the website, or the day of.

