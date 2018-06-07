SF Christian Golfer Reports Error and is Disqualifed From Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Sioux Falls golfer’s act of integrity is grabbing national headlines.

A state high school championship was within reach, but a mistake went unnoticed by officials and coaches. When it was finally discovered it changed the course of the entire tournament.

Sioux Falls Christian’s Kate Wynja was holding a comfortable lead in this year’s High School State ‘A’ golf tournament.

“I was just really happy because I was playing super well,” says Wynja.

However not everything was on par.

“It must have slipped my mind but the marker had the wrong score and so did the girl keeping my card, and they matched up, so I didn’t hear anything that was different, so I signed the card,” says Wynja.

Kate realized minutes later that she had signed and submitted an incorrect score card. The score from hole 18 said 4 when it should have been a 5.

“It must have just gone over my head with all the excitement going on and emotion. I knew the rule I knew what the punishment would be,” says Wynja.

Golf rules state that if a player signs a card with a better score than what they really shot, they’re disqualified.

Kate says she knew as soon as she saw the final scores displayed, hers was wrong, and she had to say something.

“There wasn’t a split second that i hesitated because that’s not how my parents raised me or how my faith affects my life. I knew I had too. Of course right after I started bawling because it broke my heart,” says Wynja.

Her ability to come forward is grabbing national attention including the New York Times, Sports Illustrated and golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

“I saw it on PGA.com, ESPN.com and then The Golf Channel, and I’m just in awe right now,” says Wynja.

Kate would have been the individual state champion two years in a row and the Chargers would have won the team title, instead they’re runner ups, but this isn’t a sad story. The 18 year old says there’s more to life than state golf.

“Yes a state title is awesome, but what else is awesome is that I’m able to share this and tell people that it is ok, it’s ok to lose, and to learn lessons from mistakes made,” says Wynja.

Kate says the error is heartbreaking, but it’s a lesson for all golfers.

She’s also not done playing. Kate will continue her career this fall at northwestern college.