1 of 2 men who escaped Nebraska jail found in South Dakota

RUSHVILLE, Neb. (AP) – A prosecutor says one of two men who escaped from a Nebraska Panhandle jail has been captured on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

Chadron station KCSR reports that Hijinio Garnette, of Gordon, was captured last week at a home in Kyle, South Dakota. He and Esdon Haukass, of Mission, South Dakota, escaped from the Sheridan County Jail in Rushville on March 26.

Sheridan County Attorney Jamian Simmons says Garnette is back in Nebraska and is due in a Rushville courtroom next Thursday to face charges of escape and theft. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could speak for Garnette. Simmons says she had no information on the whereabouts of Haukass.

The two escaped out a window after overpowering a jailer.