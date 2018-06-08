Arby’s “School’s Out, Foods In” Program Helping Sioux Falls Students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some kids look forward to summer, while others dread it.

Only 18 percent of kids that depend on school-sponsored lunch receive meals during the summer. Fortunately, one business has a tasty idea to keep kids from going hungry.

4,700 children in eastern South Dakota received punch cards for five free meals from Arby’s. Over 3,000 of those went to students in Sioux Falls.

It’s all a part of Arby’s School’s Out, Foods In program. Arby’s hopes one day, this program won’t be necessary.

“Talking with Allison from Feeding South Dakota – just with 3,100 kids just in the Sioux Falls area it really opened our eyes up and we thought well we can get behind this and we’ve been doing it ever since,” said Arby’s President Joe James.

This is all thanks to a partnership between Feeding South Dakota and Arby’s since 2012. If all the punch cards are redeemed, the Arby’s in eastern South Dakota will provide more than 23,000 meals this summer.