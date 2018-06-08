Could Your Loved One Be Suicidal? Here Are The Warning Signs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In the wake of multiple celebrity suicides this week, mental health is again taking center stage.

Officials with The Helpline Center in Sioux Falls say the news shows that mental health issues can affect anyone.

”Everybody has pain in their and even though there’s somebody famous and it looks on the surface that everything’s going great, I think it’s important for us to understand those are real human beings,” said Janet Kittams, President of the Helpline Center.

Suicide is not just a problem for stars. It’s a problem here in South Dakota. According to the Helpline Center, South Dakota consistently has one of the top 10 suicide rates nationwide.

“We are a little bit higher than the national average when we look at our population base, but in general, it’s certainly an area of concern for South Dakota is our suicides,” said Kittams.

Fortunately, help is available to help fight this problem. The Helpline Center is available to talk to anyone 24/7.

The Helpline Center receives phone calls from people of all ages, from preteens to senior citizens.

“It’s a tremendous feeling of just being there somebody to just you know help them when they’re in their darkest moment,” said Kittams. “It’s very rewarding.”

Your loved one may be suicidal if they change their behavior or routine. Maybe they’ve changed their eating or sleeping habits. Sometimes, they may talk about being hopeless or not wanting to be here.

None of these signs should be ignored. Experts recommend you reach out to your loved one. Let them know you are concerned and to ask what’s going on in their lives.

Always remember that if you are struggling, you are never alone.

”Oftentimes we will hear back from people after we’ve talked to people maybe it’s weeks or months down the road when they’re past their crisis and they’re very very thankful that we were there for them,” said Kittams.

If you or someone you know needs help, text your zip code to 898211 or call 1-800-273-8255 toll free. The Helpline Center will also be hosting a walk this Sunday at Falls Park at 9 A.M. 800 people will walk to remember those lost to suicide.