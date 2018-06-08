Deputy fired after unseating sheriff stirs backlash

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota sheriff’s department is being inundated with phone calls condemning a sheriff for firing a deputy who defeated him in a primary race.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that the Bon Homme County sheriff’s department alerted county commissioners Thursday that the overwhelming response to the firing is affecting the agency’s ability to do its job.

Sheriff Lenny Gramkow fired deputy Mark Maggs almost immediately after Maggs defeated him in Tuesday’s Republican primary. Gramkow didn’t give a reason for the firing.

Deputy Brian McGuire says people are using 911 to contact the department about the move. He says the calls could be interfering with the department’s response to actual emergency calls.

McGuire says the department decided to take its Facebook page down after receiving so many negative comments.