Floating into Summer: Kids Celebrate Summer with Sioux Falls Bubble Parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kids celebrated summer at the 2018 Sioux Falls Bubble Parade on Friday.

Hundreds of kids from groups across the city gathered at West Terrace Park to blow some bubbles. Bubbles ranged from classic, to huge bubble formations.

They also collected change for the Ronald McDonald House. Attendees say it’s a great way for the kids to have some fun enjoying the outdoors.

A few food trucks were also available including the South Dakota State University ice cream truck.