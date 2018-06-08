Hundreds of Contestants Line Up for Inaugural Flandreau Rodeo Weekend

Two one-day events offer "some of the richest prize packages" on the circuit

Two days and two separate rodeos this weekend in Flandreau have contestants riding for “some of the richest prize packages” on the SDRA circuit, organizers told KDLT News Friday morning. The events kick off Saturday morning in Flandreau and the community is excited to host both participants and visitors. Royal River Casino and Hotel, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe and many others in the region saw an opportunity to start a local rodeo, especially after the nearby longtime Crooks rodeo came to an end in recent years. See what other rodeos are happening this summer near you by clicking here.

