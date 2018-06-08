HYVEE/SANFORD LEGENDS-Gold Medalist Lamoureux Helps Grow Sport For Young Girls

Legends Hockey Clinic Friday At Scheels IcePlex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The HyVee/Sanford Legends hockey clinic at the Scheels IcePlex had an Olympic Gold Medalist in Jocelyne Lamoureux, a player who is only a few months removed from scoring the gold medal winning shootout goal against Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

The North Dakota native is especially excited to see the number of girls taking part in the camp as she hopes her team can help continue to grow the sport in the United States.