HYVEE/SANFORD LEGENDS-Hall of Famer Johnny Bench Teaches At Baseball/Softball Clinic

Encourages Patience From Parents As Kids Learn Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The HyVee/Sanford Legends baseball and softball clinic featured perhaps the greatest catcher in major league baseball history, former Cincinnati Red and MLB Hall of Famer Johnny Bench.

With so many options, Bench knows baseball is a tougher sport for kids to get into today because so much of the game involves failure. And he says they need encouragement and space to grow.