HYVEE/SANFORD LEGENDS-Thielen & Ham’s Football Journey Inspires

Undrafted Free Agents Worked Their Way Into Starting Roles With Vikings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The HyVee/Sanford Legends week really ramps into high gear today with an array of camps, including a football clinic featuring a pair of Minnesota Viking players who’ve gone from supporting cast to headliners.

Adam Thielen and CJ Ham are no strangers to the Legends football clinic. C.J. especially has worked plenty of the camps dating back to his playing days with the host Augustana Vikings. This year each are headliners in the event after having gone from undrafted free agents to starters on last year’s NFC North Championship Minnesota Vikings team, serving as role models to kids who hope to follow their humble beginnings.