Inaugural PorkPalooza Kicks Off in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Downtown Sioux Falls is going to have a nice barbecue smell this weekend.

The inaugural PorkPalooza kicks off today at 8th & Railroad, and the event is picking up where RibFest left off. KBACK Radio, Remedy Brewing Co., AGE Media and the Sioux Falls Jaycees are partnering with Feeding South Dakota to host the first-ever event.

Unlike RibFest, which brought in rib vendors from around the country, PorkPalooza is focusing more on local food, beer, and music.

Tonight’s event is a hog feed and admission is $30. Tomorrow, the admission is free and includes six vendors and a beer tent.

PorkPalooza wraps up Saturday night at around 11 p.m.