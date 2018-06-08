Longtime warden of medium-security Yankton prison retiring

Courtesy: South Dakota Department of Corrections

SPRINGFIELD, S.D. (AP) – The longtime warden of the medium-security Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield is retiring.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that Friday is the last day on the job for Bob Dooley. He’s worked at the prison since it opened in the mid-1980s and has been the warden since the mid-1990s.

During his career, Dooley has overseen not only the Mike Durfee State Prison but also the Yankton Community Work Center and the Rapid City Community Work Center.

A program was held at the prison on Thursday to honor him.