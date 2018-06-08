Scoreboard Friday, June 8th
Scores for Friday, June 8, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 8TH, 2018
MLB
LA Angels 4, Twins 2
American Association
St. Paul 2, Canaries 1
Expedition League
Western Nebraska 9, Hub City 4
Spearfish 15, Pierre 14
IFL
Storm 51, Iowa 49
H.S. Softball
MN State Tournament
State A Championship Game
New York Mills 9, Edgerton/SW Christian 6
State AA 3rd Place Game
Pipestone 1, Annandale 0
Legion Baseball
SF East 9, Grand Island NE 4
SF West 10, Tabor 2
West Central 7, SF West 3
Yankton 3, Harrisburg 2
Lincoln Southeast 8, Harrisburg 0
Yankton 11, Springfield-Platteview 3
Tabor 11, Crofton 2
Omaha Columbia 10, West Central 0
Renner 12, Vermillion 0
Norfolk 3, Renner 1
Norfolk 5, Brandon VAlley 3
Brandon Valley 5, Blair 4
Blair 20, Vermillion 2