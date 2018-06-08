Scoreboard Friday, June 8th

Scores for Friday, June 8, 2018
Zach Borg,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 8TH, 2018
MLB
LA Angels 4, Twins 2

American Association
St. Paul 2, Canaries 1

Expedition League
Western Nebraska 9, Hub City 4

Spearfish 15, Pierre 14

IFL
Storm 51, Iowa 49

H.S. Softball
MN State Tournament
State A Championship Game
New York Mills 9, Edgerton/SW Christian 6

State AA 3rd Place Game
Pipestone 1, Annandale 0

Legion Baseball
SF East 9, Grand Island NE 4

SF West 10, Tabor 2

West Central 7, SF West 3

Yankton 3, Harrisburg 2

Lincoln Southeast 8, Harrisburg 0

Yankton 11, Springfield-Platteview 3

Tabor 11, Crofton 2

Omaha Columbia 10, West Central 0

Renner 12, Vermillion 0

Norfolk 3, Renner 1

Norfolk 5, Brandon VAlley 3

Brandon Valley 5, Blair 4

Blair 20, Vermillion 2

 

You Might Also Like