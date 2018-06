Simon Gets On a Horse for the First Time

Flandreau Rodeo Days is a first for the rural eastern South Dakota community this weekend. But the Inaugural event is onee hundreds of participants are excited about and trailers are pulling into town as you read this. Getting on a horse while previewing the event is also a first – for our reporter and morning anchor, Simon Floss. Check out the video above. And for more on Flandreau Rodeo Days, click the link here or the video below.