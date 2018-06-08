Sioux Falls Couple Arrested After Police Find Meth, Guns in Probation Search

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls couple is facing charges after a parole search turns up drugs and weapons.

Police arrested 39-year-old Nicholas Snowden and 27-year-old Brandy Shield at their home in the 200 block of North Meyer Lane on Thursday.

Police found two ounces of meth, packaging and distribution materials, marijuana, and two shotguns inside the home. Police say Snowden is already facing penalties for similar convictions.

“The other thing that’s interesting about Nicholas is that he is on federal probation for illegal firearm possession and he is on parole through the state of South Dakota for drugs,” said Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Paul Creviston.

Both Snowden and Shields are facing felony drug charges. Police say the investigation is still underway and more changes could be pending.