Sioux Falls Hosts 2018 Kidney Walk

Organizers explain why events like this are necessary to raise awareness and funds

There is an incredible need for America to better know their risk for kidney disease and how tragic the results can be if you realize that there is a problem late stage. The 2018 Sioux Falls Kidney Walk, which is this Saturday, aims to raise awareness and funds to help fight what can still ultimately and sadly be a death sentence, and support families going through the various stages of CKD.