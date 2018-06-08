Sioux Falls Pride Kicks Off Pride Month in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Pride kicked off a month full of events this morning.

A ribbon cutting was held in downtown Sioux Falls. This year, Sioux Falls Pride will host their widest range of events yet. The Pride Festival has always been the largest event, bringing in about 10,000 people each year. This year, they have about 90 vendors, which is an increase of 20 from last year.

Receiving a plaque from the chamber of commerce was the icing on the cake.

“They see us and they’re like, oh, I am an LGBTQ person. And Sioux Falls is a safe place for me. So that’s kind of what we do, drives what we do for the festival, and the other 20 events that we plan just to kind of bring people all together,” said President of Sioux Falls Pride, Adam Jorgensen.

The Pride Festival is free to attend and takes place on June 16th. KDLT’s Blaise Keller is emceeing this years festival. A list of other events and times can be found here: siouxfallspride.org.